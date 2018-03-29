Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials’ fourth-quarter 2017 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Also, the bottom line improved about 7.2% and the top line rose 12% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues increased across all operating segments other than Calcium. Aggregates shipments were up 7% year over year owing to significant rise in California and across the Southeast with most markets growing double-digits. The company’s strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, bolt-on acquisitions and substantial debt reduction are encouraging. Meanwhile, Vulcan Materials’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year and the Zacks Consensus Estimate have been revised upward for 2018 and 2019 over the last 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism in the stock.”

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE VMC) opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15,460.70, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $977.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total transaction of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,819.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 446,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

