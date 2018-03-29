Vuzix (VUZI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.842263901358 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Thursday. 220,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,552. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Grant Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $73,985. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

