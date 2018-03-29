WaBi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $803,524.00 (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, WaBi has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. WaBi has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and $803,524.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaBi token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00719758 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014108 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030836 BTC.

WaBi launched on December 9th, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaBi is wacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaBi is an Ethereum-based platform supporting Walimai's anti-counterfeit system. The Walimai anti-counterfeit labels link digital and physical assets through RFID Radio-frequency identification with anti-copy functionality. Consumers can authenticate the product through their phone app and are able to purchase products protected by Walimai technology with WABI. User are also rewarded with WABI tokens for for using the Walimai safe channel. WABI is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used in the Walimai safe channel. “

WaBi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

