Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Holdings Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 4,975,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,344.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

