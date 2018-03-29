Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $65,344.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

