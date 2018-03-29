Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 10.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,760,000 after buying an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,278,000 after acquiring an additional 280,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $25,916,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.38 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart Inc (NYSE WMT) opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $254,912.98, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 63.61%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

