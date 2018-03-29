Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 49.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $5,002,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE DIS) opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149,405.25, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

