Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 191,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 12,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $151,345.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

