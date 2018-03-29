Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $239.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waters Corp.’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry’s average return over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Going forward, the company also expects solid demand from pharmaceutical business, steady recurring revenues, strength in Asia and modest recovery in industrial market. Healthy global industrial conditions and the general rise of regulatory standards for performance and quality should drive future growth. Based on these dynamics, the company is expecting strong mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in 2018. Moreover, the government and academic markets have returned to growth after sustained weakness. However, fluctuating demand in the Americas remains a concern. Also, rising outlay on the company’s R&D in the coming quarters will push expenses higher and hurt immediate profits.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Waters stock opened at $198.57 on Monday. Waters has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $16,087.79, a P/E ratio of 1,045.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. Waters had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Waters by 12,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

