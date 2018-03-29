WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.63 Million (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $78.50 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinbene, EtherDelta and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00717732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013420 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00145990 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030811 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,954,537 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, EtherDelta, Bancor Network, Coinbene and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.