17,734 Shares in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd (FXR) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd (NYSEARCA:FXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXR. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd in the 4th quarter worth $4,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 991,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96,758 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd (FXR) traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,361. First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Ind/Prod AlphaDEX Fd

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

