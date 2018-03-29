We Are One Seven LLC Invests $432,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,992. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $64.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

