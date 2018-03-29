We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 6,427 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,893 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,857,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 796,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,424. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $27,750.00 and a PE ratio of 11.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.3967 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

