We Are One Seven LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 410,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.60. 3,352,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,053. The firm has a market cap of $33,960.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $152.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vanguard Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

