We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,700.93, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

