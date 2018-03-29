Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302,393.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wealth-advisors-of-tampa-bay-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.