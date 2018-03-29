WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Funds worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Funds in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds by 667.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds by 9,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:MLPA) traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,243. Global X Funds has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

