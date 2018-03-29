Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Inc (NYSE XYL) traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 354,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,729.43, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Xylem’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wealthplan-partners-llc-has-261000-stake-in-xylem-inc-xyl-updated.html.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.