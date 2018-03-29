WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,250 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $199,987.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $899,644.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,763.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $87.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Dominion Energy Inc (D) remained flat at $$67.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,406,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,098.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

