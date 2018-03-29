BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BP by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 832.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP plc (NYSE BP) traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 3,660,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,117. BP plc has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $132,287.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 233.34%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

