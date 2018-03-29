Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF alerts:

ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.54. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wealthsource-partners-llc-cuts-position-in-ishares-3-7-year-treasury-bond-etf-iei-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.