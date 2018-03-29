iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 4,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 973,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth $33,185,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,725,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 260,640 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $24,258,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,004,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,361,000 after purchasing an additional 187,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA IWN) traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 154,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,607. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,150.00 and a P/E ratio of 28.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

