Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,463,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,145,000 after purchasing an additional 742,172 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,590,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the period. Highland Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,902,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,533,000 after purchasing an additional 373,905 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,694,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,153,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,661. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

