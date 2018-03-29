Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE BDX) traded up $4.36 on Thursday, hitting $216.79. The stock had a trading volume of 413,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,803. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $248.39. The company has a market cap of $56,714.98, a PE ratio of 164.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 229.01%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,420,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,108 shares of company stock valued at $61,321,396 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $260.00 target price on Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

