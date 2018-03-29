Weatherford International (WFT) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) debt fell 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.50 and were trading at $97.53 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

WFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Weatherford International (NYSE WFT) opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,394.61, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.31. Weatherford International has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 114.20% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 15,223 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $61,957.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,556.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $25,745.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,399 shares in the company, valued at $985,371.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 989.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 139,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 126,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,985,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,240 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

