Wedbush Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for GameStop (GME)

Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE GME) opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.31, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. GameStop has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wedbush Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for GameStop (GME)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wedbush-reiterates-23-00-price-target-for-gamestop-gme.html.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.