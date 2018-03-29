Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ CLSD) opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $89,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,713.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wedbush-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-clearside-biomedical-clsd-updated.html.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.