Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MGIC Investment (MTG)

3/20/2018 – MGIC Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “A competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will reduce the MGIC Investment’s capital flexibility. The company has also seen estimates for 2018 and 2019 moving south over the last 30 days. Nonetheless, the company remains well-poised to deliver improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improving housing market. MGIC Investment expects to write about $50 billion new business as 2018 and also estimates insurance in force to improve. This apart, the company remains focused in enhancing shareholders’ value. Also, positive credit trends, increasing persistency and low expense ratio are tailwinds. MGIC Investment has a solid track of delivering positive earnings surprise for the last seven quarters. Also, shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

3/14/2018 – MGIC Investment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – MGIC Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

3/12/2018 – MGIC Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in a year. The company remains well-poised to deliver improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improving housing market. MGIC Investment expects to write about $50 billion new business as 2018 and also estimates insurance in force to improve. This apart, the company remains focused in enhancing shareholders’ value. Also, positive credit trends, increasing persistency and low expense ratio are tailwinds. MGIC Investment has a solid track of delivering positive earnings surprise for the last seven quarters. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will reduce the company’s capital flexibility. The company has also seen estimates for 2018 and 2019 moving south over the last 60 days.”

3/8/2018 – MGIC Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They wrote, “We were modeling a February cure ratio of 103.5%. We think the impact of the hurricanes should be fully priced in by the market by this point.””

2/8/2018 – MGIC Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

2/2/2018 – MGIC Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE MTG) opened at $12.87 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4,798.96, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 51.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 941,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 318,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,074,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,249,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

