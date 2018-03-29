Weil Company Inc. Invests $369,000 in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,246,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 2,998,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $148,219.02, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. Barclays raised shares of DowDuPont from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

