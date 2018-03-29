Weir Group (WEIGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEIGF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded Weir Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

