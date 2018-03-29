Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($34.95) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,220 ($30.67) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($32.47) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($27.98) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.18 ($31.52).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,976.50 ($27.31) on Monday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($23.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($32.14). The firm has a market cap of $4,410.00 and a P/E ratio of 3,187.90.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company’s business operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

