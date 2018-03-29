Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Cabot worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Corp (NYSE CBT) traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,395.07, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. SunTrust Banks raised Cabot to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/wells-fargo-company-mn-trims-position-in-cabot-corp-cbt-updated.html.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.