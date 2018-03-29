Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price

Media stories about Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 44.8299129472974 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Western Gas Partners (NYSE WES) opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Western Gas Partners has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $6,462.70, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $632.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Western Gas Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Gas Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

