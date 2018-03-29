Trimble Inc (TRMB) Position Decreased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,195,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $942,682,000 after purchasing an additional 277,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,068,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,628,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,934 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 3,093,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,718,000 after purchasing an additional 205,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other Trimble news, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc (TRMB) traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 152,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8,693.29, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.41. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.84 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/westover-capital-advisors-llc-sells-15470-shares-of-trimble-inc-trmb-updated.html.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.