DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Westport Asset Management Inc.

Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up about 2.9% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,780. The firm has a market cap of $29,131.60, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.18%. DXC Technology’s revenue was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/westport-asset-management-inc-acquires-10000-shares-of-dxc-technology-dxc-updated.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.