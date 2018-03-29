WestRock (WRK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5451010763315 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 1,551,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,795. The company has a market cap of $16,187.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $72.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,503,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 124,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $8,142,736.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,769,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WestRock (WRK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/westrock-wrk-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.