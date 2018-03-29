William W. Stinson Purchases 500 Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) Stock

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) Director William W. Stinson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,765.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.28. 228,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,424. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.00, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.46. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a twelve month low of C$19.07 and a twelve month high of C$27.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.25%.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

