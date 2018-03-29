Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3352611738601 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,661. The company has a market cap of $10,801.15, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $150.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

