30,652 Shares in Apple (AAPL) Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.4% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,022.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $169.85. 8,789,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,132,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $854,159.38, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “30,652 Shares in Apple (AAPL) Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/white-lighthouse-investment-management-inc-invests-5-19-million-in-apple-aapl-stock-updated.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.