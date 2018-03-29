WhiteCoin Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $52,248.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00199539 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001155 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008806 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,827,849 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Lbank, FreiExchange and EXX. It is not currently possible to buy WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

