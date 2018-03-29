Insider Selling: WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Major Shareholder Sells 1,440,293 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) major shareholder Avista Capital Managing Member sold 1,440,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $10,312,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE WOW) traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 188,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $109,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

