Wild Crypto (WILD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36,219.00

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Wild Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and ForkDelta. Wild Crypto has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $36,219.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wild Crypto is wildcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Crypto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

