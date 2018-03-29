Wild Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,750.00 (CRYPTO:WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Wild Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ForkDelta and Cryptopia. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,750.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wild Crypto Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wild Crypto’s official website is wildcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wild Crypto Token Trading

Wild Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

