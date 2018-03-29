William Blair Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haemonetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $18.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Haemonetics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE HAE) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 163,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,454. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3,931.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Haemonetics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $260.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,118 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $448,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $28,097.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,621 shares of company stock valued at $484,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,452,000 after purchasing an additional 225,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,053,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 189,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 977,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 683,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

