William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 661,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 523,653 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,655.68, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

