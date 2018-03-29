Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stake Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 702,658 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ross Stores worth $103,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,999,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,533,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,277,000 after acquiring an additional 532,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,826,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,726.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,718 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,059.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 59,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $4,574,733.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,751 shares of company stock worth $15,084,913. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ ROST) traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 757,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,710. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29,394.67, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

