William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $289,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,801 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $542,364.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8,964.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

