William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for CarMax (KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS raised shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $10,805.66, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $478,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,584 shares of company stock worth $4,065,664 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11,777.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,854,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,439 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,803,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 546,024 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 463,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,791,000.

WARNING: “William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for CarMax (KMX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/william-blair-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-carmax-kmx.html.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.