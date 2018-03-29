Windstream (WIN) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.375% coupon and will mature on August 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $57.25 and was trading at $58.38 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Windstream in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WIN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 2,646,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. Windstream Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $295.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Windstream Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stoltz bought 29,734 shares of Windstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,975.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Windstream by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Windstream in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Windstream by 2,071.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Windstream by 848,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Windstream by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windstream

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

