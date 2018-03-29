WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 283.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 16,822.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Facebook by 229.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Vetr cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.43 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442,199.09, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,664,149.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,420.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Facebook Inc (FB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/woodtrust-financial-corp-takes-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.